Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2021: TMP,BCS,FHI,TW

Financial stocks steadied slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday dropping 0.9% in late trade and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 2.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Tompkins Financial (TMP) was 1.1% higher after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income of $1.72 per share on $75 million in total revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.34 per share profit on $73.8 million in revenue.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) rose fractionally after Rosenblatt raised its price target for the online securities exchange by $9 to $89 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

Among decliners, Federated Hermes (FHI) fell 5% after the asset manager late reported Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, improving on a $0.63 per share profit during the first three months of 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.78 per share.

Barclays (BCS) slid over 10% after the UK financial services company reported a 6.1% decline in total Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels.

