Banking
TMP

Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2021: TMP,BCS,FHI,TW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks steadied slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday dropping 0.9% in late trade and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 2.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Tompkins Financial (TMP) was 1.1% higher after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income of $1.72 per share on $75 million in total revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.34 per share profit on $73.8 million in revenue.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) rose fractionally after Rosenblatt raised its price target for the online securities exchange by $9 to $89 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

Among decliners, Federated Hermes (FHI) fell 5% after the asset manager late reported Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, improving on a $0.63 per share profit during the first three months of 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.78 per share.

Barclays (BCS) slid over 10% after the UK financial services company reported a 6.1% decline in total Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMP BCS FHI TW

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    Apr 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular