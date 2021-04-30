Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2021: BCS,FHI,TW

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) slid 10% after the UK financial services company reported a 6.1% decline in total Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels.

Federated Hermes (FHI) fell 5.8% after the asset manager late reported Q1 net income of $0.75 per share, improving on a $0.63 per share profit during the first three months of 2020 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.78 per share.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) rose fractionally after Rosenblatt raised its price target for the online securities exchange by $9 to $89 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.