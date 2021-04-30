Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2021: BCS, AON, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up around 2%.

Barclays (BCS) was slipping past 7% after it posted Q1 basic earnings of 9.9 pence ($0.14) per share, up from 3.5 pence per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 8 pence.

Aon (AON) was unchanged as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share, up from $3.68 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $4.05.

CBOE Holdings (CBOE) was up nearly 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, down from $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.40.

