Banking
BCS

Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2021: BCS, AON, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up around 2%.

Barclays (BCS) was slipping past 7% after it posted Q1 basic earnings of 9.9 pence ($0.14) per share, up from 3.5 pence per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 8 pence.

Aon (AON) was unchanged as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share, up from $3.68 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $4.05.

CBOE Holdings (CBOE) was up nearly 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, down from $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCS AON CBOE XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    Apr 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular