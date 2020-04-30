Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2020: LYG,MCO,EFC,ONDK

Financial stocks pared some of their earlier slide, with the NYSE Financial Index this afternoon dropping 2.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 3.5%.

In company news, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) slid over 7% after the UK financial services company reported a drop in its Q1 profit compared with year-ago levels, with its net income falling to GBP0.005 per share during the three months ended March 31 from GBP0.015 per share during the year-ago period and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting GBP2.0 per share. The company also said it previously issued guidance was "no longer appropriate" because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody's (MCO) fell 4.3% after lowering its FY20 earnings forecast due to the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit-ratings company is now projecting adjusted net income in a range of $7.80 to $8.40 per share, down from its previous guidance looking for $9.10 to $9.30 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $8.66 per share profit this year, excluding one-time items.

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) dropped 4.5% after the mortgage finance company late Wednesday filed a shelf registration statement to sell its common and preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants to buy shares and debt securities from time to time.

On Deck Capital (ONDK) tumbled almost 24% after the small-business lender Thursday reported a surprise Q1 net loss and gross revenue missing analyst estimates. It also said originations for the current quarter could fall by 80% or more compared with year-ago levels and it was expecting loan delinquencies and charge-offs will rise significantly this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.