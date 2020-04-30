Banking
BSMX

Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2020: BSMX, FBP, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were declining pre-bell Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down nearly 2% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 5% lower, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was climbing past 5%.

Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) was rallying past 7% as it posted a Q1 net income per share of MXN0.80 or $0.034 compared with MXN0.78 in the prior year quarter.

First BanCorp (FBP) was down more than 1% as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $0.17.

Stifel Financial (SF) was marginally declining after it posted a Q1 non-GAAP EPS available to common shareholders of $1.20, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $1.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSMX FBP SF XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular