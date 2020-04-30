Financial Sector Update for 04/30/2020: BSMX, FBP, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were declining pre-bell Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down nearly 2% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 5% lower, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was climbing past 5%.

Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) was rallying past 7% as it posted a Q1 net income per share of MXN0.80 or $0.034 compared with MXN0.78 in the prior year quarter.

First BanCorp (FBP) was down more than 1% as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $0.17.

Stifel Financial (SF) was marginally declining after it posted a Q1 non-GAAP EPS available to common shareholders of $1.20, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $1.37.

