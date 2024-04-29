News & Insights

Banking
FULT

Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2024: FULT, UMBF, HTLF, SOFI, GL

April 29, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks declined in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.7% higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) decreased 1.6% to $62,737.7, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4.1 basis points to 4.63%.

In economic news, the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index declined to minus 14.5 in April from minus 14.4 in March, compared with expectations for an increase to minus 11.3 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Fulton Financial (FULT) shares jumped 7.5% after it said late Friday that it acquired substantially all of the assets and deposits of Republic First Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. via its subsidiary Fulton Bank.

UMB Financial (UMBF) agreed to buy Heartland Financial (HTLF) for $2 billion in stock to expand in California, Minnesota, New Mexico, Iowa and Wisconsin. UMB Financial shares fell 5.7%, and Heartland surged 16.6%.

SoFi Technologies' (SOFI) current-quarter revenue guidance missed Wall Street's estimates as the company continued to take a conservative approach to loan originations, while it reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results. Its shares tumbled 10.4%.

Globe Life (GL) shares were 3.7% higher after the company said Monday its board has authorized up to $1.3 billion in stock buybacks until Dec. 31, 2025 under its share repurchase plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FULT
UMBF
HTLF
SOFI
GL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.