Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2022: WETF, CBOE, AON, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.62%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were around 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 1%.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF) shares were climbing past 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, ticking up from $0.08 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.08.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were more than 1% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.68.

Aon (AON) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.83 per diluted share, up from $4.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.81. Aon shares were down around 1% before the open.

