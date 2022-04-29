Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2022: CINF,HOOD,WU,PGC

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 3.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.4% to $38,361, although the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.4 basis points to 2.887% after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said its personal consumption expenditures price index increased 6.6% during March over year-ago levels, reaching its fastest pace since January 1982.

In company news, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) slid 9.1% after the property and casualty insurance company reported a 45% year-over-year drop in Q1 total revenue, with the combination of its earned premiums and investment income falling to $1.215 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.83 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) turned 2.1% lower again this afternoon, paring most of a nearly 11% slide to a record low of $9.00 a share that followed the broker reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.45 per share, improving on a $6.26 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share loss. Revenue fell 42.7% from year-ago levels to $299 million, also trailing the $357.2 million analyst mean.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) slid 2.7% after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income of $0.71 per share, up from $0.67 per share during the year-ago quarter but lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Total revenue grew 9.5% year-over-year to $54.3 million but also missed the $55.9 million Street view.

Western Union (WU) fell 12% after the money-transfer company cut its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts, largely blaming the suspension of services in Russia and Belarus in response to the Russian war in Ukraine. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share, down $0.15 per share from both sides of its prior guidance and lagging the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an adjusted FY22 profit of $1.94 per share.

