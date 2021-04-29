Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2021: VER,O,RLGY,COLB,TIPT

Financial stocks extended their Thursday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

In company news, VEREIT (VER) rose more than 16% after agreeing to an all-stock buyout offer from Realty Income (O), with VEREIT shareholders to receive 0.705 of Realty Income stock for each of their VEREIT shares. Realty Income shares also were 1.2% higher in late regular-hours trade.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) climbed 9.8% after the real estate services company reported a surprise adjusted Q1 profit of $0.35 per share, reversing a $0.59 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share.

On the losing side, Columbia Banking System (COLB) was ending fractionally lower, giving back a 2.2% advance that followed it reporting Q1 net income $0.73 per share on $147.2 million in total revenue, improving on year-ago comparisons

Tiptree (TIPT) retreated nearly 19% after withdrawing the planned initial public offering of its Fortegra Group specialty insurance subsidiary, citing "prevailing market conditions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.