Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2021: RLGY,COLB,TIPT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) climbed over 11% after the real estate services company reported a surprise adjusted Q1 profit of $0.35 per share, reversing a $0.59 per share non-GAAP net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) has turned narrowly lower this afternoon, giving back a 2.2% advance that followed it reporting Q1 net income $0.73 per share on $147.2 million in total revenue, improving on year-ago comparisons.

Tiptree (TIPT) retreated over 17% after withdrawing the planned initial public offering of its Fortegra Group specialty insurance subsidiary, citing "prevailing market conditions"

