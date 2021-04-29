Banking
MA

Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2021: MA, JHG, NWG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Mastercard (MA) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per diluted share, down from $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.56.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was down more than 1% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, up from $0.60 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83.

NatWest (NWG) slipped more than 3% even as it reported Q1 earnings of 5.1 pence ($0.07) per share, up from 2.4 pence per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 3 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA JHG NWG XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    Apr 19, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular