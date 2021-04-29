Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2021: MA, JHG, NWG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Mastercard (MA) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per diluted share, down from $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.56.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was down more than 1% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, up from $0.60 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.83.

NatWest (NWG) slipped more than 3% even as it reported Q1 earnings of 5.1 pence ($0.07) per share, up from 2.4 pence per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 3 pence.

