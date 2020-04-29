Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2020: ENVA, MA, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advancing by almost 3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by more than 7%.

Enova International (ENVA) was more than 8% higher after it posted a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.26 per diluted share, compared with $1.27 for the same period last year. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted net income of $1.34.

Mastercard (MA) was advancing by more than 5% as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.83, up from $1.78 reported last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected earnings of $1.73 a share.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange will reopen its NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco on May 4 with reduced personnel and additional health and safety measures, Reuters reported. Intercontinental Exchange was unchanged in recent trading.

