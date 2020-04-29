Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2020: BCS,MA,SPG

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was advancing 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 5.3%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) rose over 14% after the UK financial services company Wednesday reported a 19.6% year-over-year increase in net interest income combined with fees, commissions and other non-interest income, rising to GBP6.28 billion from GBP5.25 billion during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting just GBP3.03 billion in total revenue during the three months ended March 31.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was more than 14% higher. S&P Global Ratings late Tuesday lowered its outlook for the mall and shopping center owner to negative from stable previously, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession likely will materially deteriorate its business prospects over the next 12 to 18 months.

Mastercard (MA) climbed 6.6% after the US credit-card issuer Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.83 per share, up from its $1.78 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose to $4.01 billion from $3.89 billion during the year-ago period, also topping the $3.98 billion Street view.

