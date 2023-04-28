Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2023: FRC, CS, UBS, LAZ

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.7% to $29,277, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7.8 basis points to 3.45%.

In economic news, personal income rose by 0.3% in March following February's 0.3% gain, modestly faster than the expected 0.2% increase in a survey conducted by Bloomberg.

The Institute for Supply Management's Chicago PMI reading rose to 48.6 in April from 43.8 in March, well above the expected 43.6 print in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, but still indicating contraction.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was unrevised at a reading of 63.5 in April from the preliminary print, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and still above the reading of 62 in March.

In company news, First Republic Bank's (FRC) shares plunged 37% after Reuters reported that US government officials are leading urgent talks to rescue the ailing lender.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is paying out retention bonuses to people who might serve critical roles following the bank's merger with UBS (UBS), Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse shares were up 1.2%.

Lazard (LAZ) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.26 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.55 per share. As part of cost-saving initiatives, Lazard said it plans to cut about 10% of its workforce through 2023. Lazard was down 3.7%.

