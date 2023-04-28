News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2023: ARES, AX, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 28, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.63%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 1%.

Ares Management (ARES) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $0.49 per share, up from $0.24 a year earlier.

Axos Financial (AX) was nearly 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per diluted share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

Lazard (LAZ) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.26 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.55 per share.

