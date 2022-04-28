Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2022: PYPL,FBP,FCFS,VIRT

Financial stocks continued to add to their Thursday gains during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.9%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.5% to $40,154, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.5 basis points to 2.863%.

In company news, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) rose over 12% after the electronic payments processor reported a 7.5% increase in its Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, climbing to $6.48 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $6.41 billion.

First BanCorp (FBP) added more than 10% on Thursday after it reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, improving on a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the March quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total revenue increased 5.5% year-over-year to $218.5 million, also topping the $213.6 million Street view.

FirstCash (FCFS) climbed almost 13% after it topped analyst estimates with its Q1 financial results and the pawn shop chain said it expects "significant year-over-year revenue and earnings growth" during 2022 based on its initial performance and current trends. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.18 per share on $659.8 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.18 per share adjusted profit on $630 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Virtu Financial (VIRT) dropped 13% after the financial data and analytics company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.27 per share, down from $2.04 per share a year ago, while revenue declined 30.6% year-over-year to $701.3 million.

