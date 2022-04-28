Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2022: MA, CG, TROW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 3%.

Mastercard (MA) was recently up more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, up from $1.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.16.

Carlyle Group (CG) was over 1% higher as it reported Q1 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.74 per share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, down from $3.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.76. T. Rowe Price was marginally higher recently.

