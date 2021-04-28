Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2021: FOA,DB,CAN,CB

Financial stocks retained most of their Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was slipping 0.1%, reversing a small midday gain, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

In company news, Finance of America (FOA) was 3.2% higher late in Wednesday trading after the consumer lender company announced plans to acquire selected assets of Parkside Lending for about $40 million, increasing its third-party origination coverage by more than 1,000 brokers.

Canaan (CAN) rose 2.8% after announcing a purchase order from Genesis Digital Assets valued at up to $93.6 million for the delivery of A1246 AvalonMiner mining machines this year.

Deutsche Bank (DB) climbed 11% after the German financial services giant reported a Q1 profit of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion), reversing its 43 million euro loss during the same quarter last year.

Among decliners, Chubb (CB) was down 1.5%, giving back a nearly 2% morning rise that followed JPMorgan increasing its price target for the insurance company by $11 to $170 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

