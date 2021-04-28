Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2021: DB,CAN,CB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) climbed 10% after the German financial services giant reported a Q1 profit of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion), reversing its 43 million euro loss during the same quarter last year.

Canaan (CAN) rose fractionally after announcing a purchase order from Genesis Digital Assets valued at up to $93.6 million for the delivery of A1246 AvalonMiner mining machines this year.

Chubb (CB) was down 2.5%, giving back a nearly 2% morning rise that followed JPMorgan increasing its price target for the insurance company by $11 to $170 a share and reiterating its neutral rating.

