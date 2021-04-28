Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2021: DB, MCO, SC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.88% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.68%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was gaining more than 10% after saying it swung to a Q1 profit attributable to shareholders of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) from a loss of 43 million euros a year earlier.

Moody's (MCO) was climbing past 6% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share, up from $2.73 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.80.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) was up more than 2% as it reported Q1 EPS of $2.42, compared with a loss of $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.96 in Q1.

