Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2020: TCO,SPG,TROW,STL,CINF

Financial stocks continued to climb in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.7% gain.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead nearly 5.2%.

In company news, Taubman Centers (TCO) rose nearly 17% after the Simon Property Group (SPG) filed a preliminary proxy statement ahead of an upcoming shareholder vote for the proposed $3.67 billion merger of the mall and shopping center owners. Terms of the proposed transaction were unchanged from the companies' Feb. 10 merger announcement, with Taubman investors set to receive $52.50 in cash for each of their common shares, representing a 36% premium over Monday's closing price.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) climbed 7.4% after the investment manager said it earned $1.87 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items, unchanged compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue rose 10.2% year-over-year to $1.46 billion, also topping the $1.43 billion analyst mean.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) dropped 5% after the bank holding company reported a surprise non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.02 per share, reversing an adjusted profit of $0.50 per share during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.41 per share.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) slid more than 12% after the property and casualty insurance company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.84 per share, down from $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus forecast expecting $1.06 per share. Earned premiums rose to $1.46 billion from $1.33 billion during the year-ago period but also missed the $1.60 billion Street view.

