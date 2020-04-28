Financial Sector Update for 04/28/2020: OMF, MSCI, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying pre-bell Tuesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining more than 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by more than 6%.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) was up more than 10% after saying its consumer and insurance segment booked a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.33 per share, which is significantly down from $1.37 per share in the prior-year period. That result topped the Capital IQ-compiled average forecast of $0.29.

MSCI (MSCI) was advancing more than 2% as it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $1.90 per share, up from $1.55 in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were anticipating adjusted EPS of $1.69.

S&P Global (SPGI) was unchanged after it posted a Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.73, up from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $2.31.

