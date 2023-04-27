News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2023: MA, LOB, STC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 27, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were rising premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

Mastercard (MA) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per diluted share, up from $2.76 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $5.75 billion from $5.17 billion a year earlier.

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) was declining past 2% after it posted Q1 earnings Wednesday of $0.01 per diluted share, down from $0.76 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income, fell to $101.6 million from $110.4 million a year ago.

Stewart Information Services (STC) was down more than 2% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss overnight of $0.25 per diluted share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $2.03 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $524.3 million from $852.9 million a year earlier.

