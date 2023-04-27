Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2023: BBVA, MA, PPBI

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 3.1% to $29,268, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising eight basis points to 3.513%.

In economic news, US economic growth, measured by the gross domestic product, rose by 1.1% in Q1 after a 2.6% increase in Q4, below the 2% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, US initial jobless claims fell to 230,000 in the week ended April 22 from an upwardly revised 246,000 level in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 248,000 in survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) rose 4.3%. The company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.29 euro ($0.32) per share, up from 0.21 euro a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.28 euro.

Mastercard (MA) was up 1.1% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.80 per diluted share, up from $2.76 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $5.75 billion from $5.17 billion a year earlier.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) reported Q1 EPS of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $0.70 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69. The shares rose 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.