Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLF, XLRE, CSGP, CTO, DX

Financial stocks were trading marginally higher ahead of Wednesday's market close, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead by 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.5% higher.

In company news, CoStar Group (CSGP) added 6.8% after the commercial real estate listings and analytics company reported above-consensus Q1 results and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) rose 2.3% after the real estate investment trust disclosed plans for a 3-for-1 split of its common stock, with each shareholder of record on June 27 getting two additional shares for each share held.

Dynex Capital (DX) increased 10% after reporting a rise in Q1 revenue to $15.7 million from $12.3 million during the same quarter last year.

