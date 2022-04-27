Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2022: DB, V, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.19% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.2%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) reported Q1 profit attributable to the bank shareholders of 1.06 billion euros ($1.12 billion), up from 908 million euros a year earlier. Deutsche Bank shares were recently down more than 6%.

Visa (V) shares were climbing past 7% after it reported a non-GAAP profit of $1.79 per share, up from $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year and above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $1.65 per share.

Stifel Financial (SF) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per diluted share, compared with $1.50 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.48. Stifel Financial shares were recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.