Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2022: CSGP, DX, CTO

Financial stocks were trading higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.6% higher.

Bitcoin was 2% higher at $39,092, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 1.2 basis points to 2.784%.

In company news, CoStar Group (CSGP) added 6.3% after the commercial real estate listings and analytics company reported above-consensus Q1 results and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) rose 3.2% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday announced plans for a 3-for-1 split of its common stock, with each shareholder of record on June 27 getting two additional shares for each share held.

Dynex Capital (DX) increased 9.8% after Wednesday reporting Q1 results.

