Banking
CSGP

Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2022: CSGP, DX, CTO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were trading higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.6% higher.

Bitcoin was 2% higher at $39,092, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 1.2 basis points to 2.784%.

In company news, CoStar Group (CSGP) added 6.3% after the commercial real estate listings and analytics company reported above-consensus Q1 results and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance.

CTO Realty Growth (CTO) rose 3.2% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday announced plans for a 3-for-1 split of its common stock, with each shareholder of record on June 27 getting two additional shares for each share held.

Dynex Capital (DX) increased 9.8% after Wednesday reporting Q1 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSGP DX CTO

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular