Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2021: NTWK,FCBP,EFSC,APAM

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up just 0.1%.

In company news, Netsol Technologies (NTWK) surged 30% after the financial software firm announced a multi-million-dollar renewal of its contract licensing key components of its NFS retail platform to a vehicle leasing company in Thailand.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) rose 27.7% after agreeing to a $397.7 million buyout offer from Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC), with the all-stock deal valuing First Choice at $33.40 per share, or over 37% above Monday's closing price. Enterprise shares were 5.8% lower this afternoon.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) dropped 5.3% after a Citigroup downgrade of the investment company to neutral from buy and a cut in its price target by $10 to $58 apiece.

