Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2021: MKTY,NTWK,FCBP,EFSC,APAM

Financial stocks continued their Tuesday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up just 0.1%.

In company news, Mechanical Technology (MKTY) rose over 6% after the cryptocurrency mining business priced a $15 million public offering of more than 2.4 million common shares at $6.20 each, or 20% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received a warrant to buy 0.25 of an additional share exercisable at $8.24 for each share they purchased in the offering.

Netsol Technologies (NTWK) surged 24% after the financial software firm announced a multi-million-dollar renewal of its contract licensing key components of its NFS retail platform to a vehicle leasing company in Thailand.

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) rose over 24% after agreeing to a $397.7 million buyout offer from Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC), with the all-stock deal valuing First Choice at $33.40 per share, or over 37% above Monday's closing price. Enterprise shares were 5.8% lower this afternoon.

Among decliners, Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) dropped 4.6% after a Citigroup downgrade of the investment company to neutral from buy and a cut in its price target by $10 to $58 apiece.

