Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2021: HSBC, UBS, SYF

Financial stocks were mixed in premarket trading on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.13% higher while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.33%.

HSBC (HSBC) was up 3.4% after the multinational bank reported earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $12.99 billion in the most recent quarter compared with EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $13.69 billion last year.

UBS (UBS) was down 2% after the Swiss banking giant logged Q1 EPS $0.49 per share, up from $0.43 last year. It also reported a $774 million loss from the default of US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was almost 1.4% lower after it reported Q1 net earnings of $1.73 per share, up from $0.45 per share a year ago.

