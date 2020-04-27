Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2020: PACW,DB,TOWN

Banking
Financial stocks were posting large gains in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead just under 4%.

In company news, PacWest (PACW) was more than 10% higher. A regulatory filing showed board member Susan Lester on April 23 purchased 1,000 of the bank holding company's shares at an average of $16.21 apiece, more than doubling her overall stake to 28,056 shares.

Deutsche Bank (DB) rose 12% after Sunday saying it expects to report a surprise Q1 profit of EUR66 million on around EUR6.4 billion in revenue, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a EUR166 million net loss on a non-GAAP basis and EUR5.68 billion in revenue for the German lender during the three months ended March 31.

TowneBank (TOWN) climbed 5.7% after the retail and commercial banking company Monday reported Q1 net income of $0.36 per share, down from its $0.44 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the mean estimate of three analysts polled by Capital IQ by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 2.8% year-over-year to $137.7 million but narrowly trailed the $140 million Street view.

