Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2020: DB, AMG, FHN, IBKC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was nearly 4% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by more than 4%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was climbing around 10% after saying it expects to report Q1 pre-tax profit of 206 million euros ($223.4 million) and net income of 66 million euros, which the bank said is above market expectations.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was flat after it reported Q1 earnings per share of $3.16, down from $3.26 during the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $3.09.

First Horizon National's (FHN) planned all-stock merger with Iberiabank (IBKC) has received approval from shareholders of both companies, the companies said in separate statements. The merger is expected to close in Q2, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. First Horizon was advancing by more than 1%, while Iberiabank was unchanged after the announcement.

