Financial Sector Update for 04/27/2020: DB, AMG, FHN

Financial stocks were posting large gains in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 3.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead just under 5.2%.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) rose 12% after Sunday saying it expects to report a surprise Q1 profit of EUR66 million on around EUR6.4 billion in revenue, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a EUR166 million net loss on a non-GAAP basis and EUR5.68 billion in revenue for the German lender during the three months ended March 31.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) climbed 12% after it reported Q1 earnings per share of $3.16, down from $3.26 during the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $3.09.

First Horizon National (FHN) rose 10% after the planned all-stock merger with Iberiabank (IBKC) secured approval from shareholders of both companies. The merger is expected to close in Q2. Iberiabank shares also surged more than 10%.

