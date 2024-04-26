Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2024: AON, KNSL, HSBC

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.2% to $63,691, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 3 basis points to 4.67%.

In economic news, the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% for a second straight month, in line with expectations, lifting the year-over-year rate to 2.7% from 2.5% in February. The core PCE price index also increased 0.3% for the second consecutive month, in line with forecasts. The year-over-year rate remained at 2.8%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised downward to 77.2 for April from 77.9 in the preliminary estimate, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Aon (AON) shares tumbled 9% after the company's Q1 results trailed market expectations.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) shares plunged almost 16% after Truist Securities adjusted the price target to $440 from $600, while maintaining the company's buy rating.

HSBC (HSBC) has won a lawsuit filed in the UK by a group of investors who alleged the bank had misled them regarding tax breaks linked to financing Disney (DIS) movies, according to Bloomberg. HSBC shares were 0.1% higher in recent trading.

