Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2023: TPG, FRC, APO, PACW

April 26, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks eased in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was rising 4.5% to $29,604, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 3.6 basis points to 3.43%.

In economic news, new orders for US durable goods increased by 3.2% in March after a 1.2% decline the previous month and versus a 0.7% increase estimated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Ohmium International closed on a $250 million series C equity funding round. The round was led by TPG Rise Climate, a $7.3 billion fund targeting alternative energy, carbon reduction, and other climate-related deals organized by TPG (TPG). TPG shares were down 2.2%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) advisors are asking major US banks that have already supported the ailing lender to provide extra backing, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. The lender's shares tumbled over 28%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) jumped 8% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has agreed to invest 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in a portfolio of real estate assets controlled by Germany-based Vonovia. Apollo shares were rising 0.8%.

