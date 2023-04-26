Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2023: PACW, MKTX, VBTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently inactive. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.13% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.05%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was gaining more than 15% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.66, down from $1.01 a year earlier but still topping the $0.57 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was more than 2% higher after it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.90.

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, up from $0.66 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.