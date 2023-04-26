News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2023: FRC, APO, PACW

April 26, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Financial stocks eased in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down less than 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was rising 5.2% to $29,804, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 5.6 basis points to 3.452%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) advisors are asking major US banks that have already supported the ailing lender to provide extra backing, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. The lender's shares tumbled 23%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) jumped 14% after it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said it has agreed to invest 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in a portfolio of real estate assets controlled by Germany-based Vonovia. Apollo shares were rising 0.2%.

