Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLF, XLRE, ZION, SAN, HSBC

Financial stocks were retreating in midday trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.7% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.3% lower, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down about 0.5%.

In company news, Zions Bancorporation (ZION) reported late Monday Q1 net earnings of $1.27 per share, down from $1.90 a year earlier, as revenue fell to $694 million from $722 million. Shares of Zions fell more than 7%.

Banco Santander (SAN) reported Q1 earnings of 0.14 euros ($0.15) per share. Banco Santander was retreating by more than 8% recently.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was more than 7% lower after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.14 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

