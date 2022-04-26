Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLF, XLRE, HSBC, ARCC, ZION

Financial stocks were extending their losses in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling nearly 2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down about 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.3% lower, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) declined about 0.8%.

In company news, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was nearly 7% lower after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.14 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Ares Capital (ARCC) reported Q1 core earnings of $0.42 per share, down from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47. The company's shares declined 6.8%.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) reported late Monday Q1 net earnings of $1.27 per share, down from $1.90 a year earlier, as revenue fell to $694 million from $722 million. Shares of Zions fell 7.7%.

