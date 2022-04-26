Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2022: SAN, HSBC, ARCC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up nearly 3%.

Banco Santander (SAN) reported Q1 earnings of 0.14 euros ($0.15) per share, up from 0.085 euros a year earlier. Banco Santander was retreating by more than 8% recently.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was nearly 6% lower after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q1 core earnings of $0.42 per share, down slightly from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

