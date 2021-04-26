Banking
FBC

Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2021: FBC,NYCB,WFC,RBB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rising 0.8% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) rose 7.8% after agreeing to a $2.6 billion, all-stock buyout offer from New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), with Flagstar shareholders receiving 4.0151 of a New York Community common share for each share they own. New York Community shares were 4.3% higher this afternoon.

Wells Fargo (WFC) climbed 1.3% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the financial services company by $3 to $48 a share and also reiterated its buy stock rating.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) was fractionally higher after announcing an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share and disclosing plans to buy back up to 500,000 of its outstanding shares.

