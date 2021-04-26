Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2021: FBC, NYCB, CBU, BOH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.23%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.91% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.72%.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) was gaining over 4.4% in value after the company and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) unveiled an all-stock merger deal with an implied value of approximately $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community Bancorp for each share they own. New York Community Bancorp was up more than 3% in recent trading.

Community Bank System (CBU) was slightly advancing after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.80 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.79.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.50 per share, up from $0.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.15.

