Banking
FBC

Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2021: FBC, NYCB, CBU, BOH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.23%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.91% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.72%.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) was gaining over 4.4% in value after the company and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) unveiled an all-stock merger deal with an implied value of approximately $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community Bancorp for each share they own. New York Community Bancorp was up more than 3% in recent trading.

Community Bank System (CBU) was slightly advancing after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.80 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.79.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.50 per share, up from $0.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBC NYCB CBU BOH XLF

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular