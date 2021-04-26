Financial Sector Update for 04/26/2021: AXP,FBC,NYCB,WFC,RBB

Financial stocks eased slightly from midday highs, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) up 0.7% ahead of the closing bell Monday.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

In company news, American Express (AXP) was among the S&P 500 leaders with a 4% gain after reporting Q1 net income of $2.74 per share for the three months ended March 31, up from $0.41 per share during the year-ago period and breezing past analysts' consensus estimate of $1.61 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) rose 6.7% after agreeing to a $2.6 billion, all-stock buyout offer from New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) valuing each Flagstar share at 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock. New York Community shares were 4.8% higher this afternoon.

Wells Fargo (WFC) climbed 1% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the bank by $3 to $48 a share, reiterating its buy rating.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) was fractionally higher after announcing an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share and disclosing plans to buy back up to 500,000 of its outstanding shares.

