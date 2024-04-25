News & Insights

Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, DB, BCS, AMK

April 25, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were falling premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) retreating 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% lower, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.1% recently.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shares rose more than 6% after the company reported higher earnings and revenue in Q1.

Barclays (BCS) shares gained 7.2% after the company reported Q1 results that exceeded analysts' estimates.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) shares fell 2.3% after the company said that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR for $35.25 per share in cash, which represents a total equity valuation of about $2.7 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
FAS
FAZ
DB
BCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.