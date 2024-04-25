Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLF, FAS, FAZ, DB, BCS, AMK

Financial stocks were falling premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) retreating 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.9% lower, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.1% recently.

Deutsche Bank (DB) shares rose more than 6% after the company reported higher earnings and revenue in Q1.

Barclays (BCS) shares gained 7.2% after the company reported Q1 results that exceeded analysts' estimates.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) shares fell 2.3% after the company said that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR for $35.25 per share in cash, which represents a total equity valuation of about $2.7 billion.

