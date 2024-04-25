Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2024: LOB, BRKL, ASPS, GSHD

Financial stocks fell in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.3% to $64,574, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 5 basis points to 4.70%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product rose 1.6% in Q1 after a 3.4% increase in Q4, slower than a 2.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET.

Initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 207,000 in the week ended April 20 from an unrevised 212,000, compared with expectations for an increase to 215,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET.

In corporate news, Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) shares tumbled 16.4%, a day after the company reported earnings and revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) shares dropped 12.2% in recent Thursday trading, a day after Q1 results trailed estimates by analysts.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) shares surged 10.6% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss Thursday of $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.38 per share a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) sank almost 12% after its Q1 revenue fell short of market expectations.

