Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2023: UBS, BKU, HOPE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 25, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.72%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 2%.

UBS (UBS) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.61 per share a year ago. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison.

BankUnited (BKU) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 revenue of $244.4 million, up from $222.9 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $260.4 million.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) was marginally declining after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.50 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.37.

