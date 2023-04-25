Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2023: FRC, COIN, BCBP, THFF

Financial stocks were falling in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 0.6% at almost $27,560, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 3.396%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 this month from March's downwardly revised print of 104, which was the consensus for April on Econoday. The decline reflects "particular deterioration" in expectations for consumers below 55 years of age and for households earning at least $50,000, said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board.

Separately, new-home sales in the US rose nearly 10% in March even as median prices increased, underscoring concerns about the lack of existing homes for sale in the market, government data showed Tuesday.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) is reportedly mulling the sale of $50 billion to $100 billion of long-dated securities and mortgages as part of a rescue plan to help reduce the bank's asset-liability mismatch and avoid being seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The shares plunged 48%.

Coinbase (COIN) was up 2% after the firm sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission to force the regulator to share its decision over a rulemaking petition submitted by the cryptocurrency exchange last year.

BCB Bancorp (BCBP) was rising 0.9% after saying its board approved additional share buybacks.

First Financial (THFF) reported Q1 earnings of $1.33 per diluted share, down from $1.67 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.25. The company's shares were down 3.0%.

