Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2023: FRC, COIN

Financial stocks were falling in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was up 0.4% at $27,502, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 9 basis points to 3.418%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) shares were plunging about 43% after the company posted lower Q1 financial results and a more than 35% drop in deposits. The shares were halted earlier due to volatility.

Separately, First Republic Bank is reportedly mulling the sale of $50 billion to $100 billion of long-dated securities and mortgages as part of a rescue plan to help reduce the bank's asset-liability mismatch and avoid being seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Coinbase (COIN) was up 0.9% after the firm sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission to force the regulator to share its decision over a rulemaking petition submitted by the cryptocurrency exchange last year.

