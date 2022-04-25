Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLF, XLRE, WFC, BX, PSB, CANG

Financial stocks saw some recovery in late Monday trading but were still lower, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.3% higher, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down about 1.2%.

In company news, Wells Fargo (WFC) declined about 1.9% after it denied allegations of discrimination against Black mortgage applicants. A complaint has been filed against the bank after three attorneys for plaintiffs held a press conference, one of them said in a tweet.

Blackstone (BX) was marginally higher after disclosing an agreement to buy PS Business Parks (PSB) for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at about $7.6 billion. PS Business Parks gained more than 12%.

Cango (CANG) jumped almost 33% after the company's board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per ordinary share to be paid on June 15 to shareholders on record as of May 25.

