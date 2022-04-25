Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLF, XLRE, BX, PSB, CANG, BOH

Banking
Financial stocks were generally declining midday Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling nearly 1.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down by roughly the same percentage.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.7% higher, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down about 1.5%.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) was about 0.4% lower after disclosing an agreement to buy PS Business Parks (PSB) for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at about $7.6 billion. PS Business Parks gained more than 12%.

Cango (CANG) was rising about 21% after the company's board of directors approved and declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per ordinary share to be paid on June 15 to shareholders on record as of May 25.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 net earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, down from $1.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.19.

